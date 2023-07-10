South Koreans Rush To Hoard Salt Ahead Of Japan's Release Of Fukushima Wastewater

In South Korea's supermarkets, salt is one of the items that has prominently vanished from shelves. This comes after the South Korean authorities planned to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima, Japan. For the past few months, the country has been struggling with severe sea salt shortages as shoppers have been hoarding it.

Both Japanese authorities and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency have said that the plan is safe, meets international standards and matches what nuclear plants do around the world, including those in the United States. The treated contaminated water would be highly diluted and released gradually into the Pacific Ocean over many years.

No salt at supermarkets

According to the US media outlet, the shelves of supermarkets in the South Korean capital Seoul have been well-stocked with seasonings ranging from garlic powder to chilli paste. But the only product which is missing is Salt. The supermarkets have put boards saying -- “Salt out of stock. There’s been a delay in getting salt due to our partners’ situation. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Apart from salt, people in South Korea have hoarded other sea-based dietary staples like seaweed and anchovies. The shortage of salt has been acute which has forced the government to release sea salt from its official reserves to stabilize salt prices. The prices of salt have shot up by more than 40 per cent since April, according to the country’s salt manufacturing association.

According to the government, poor weather has also played a factor that has impacted salt production and played a role in the price jump. “The public doesn’t have to worry about the sea salt supply as the amount of salt provided for June and July will be about 120,000 tons, which is above the average annual production,” said the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries last month.“We ask the public to purchase only the amount you need when buying sea salt," it added.

Decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear plant

According to the authorities, the move is necessary to decommission the Fukushima nuclear plant, which melted down in 2011 following Japan’s devastating earthquake and tsunami. The government has stated that the wastewater release would begin this summer, though it has not specified a date.