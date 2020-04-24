South Korea Reveals 2-year Post Lockdown Plan, Says 'can't Go Back To Pre-COVID-19 Life'

South Korea on April 24 issued guidelines for what it called a two-year return plan to post-coronavirus normality. According to reports, the plan includes guidelines for flexible workings, bookings on public transport, quick restaurant meals, churches, sporting fixtures, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, regular temperature checks, wearing masks at public places, and disinfection. South Korea has become a model for the world in containing the coronavirus outbreak as the country recorded just six new cases with zero deaths.

South Korea's handling

South Korea was the first major country outside China to suffer from the epidemic but since then it has been able to bend its curve keeping the death toll at just 240. According to data by worldometer, South Korea has recorded 10,708 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,967 infections are still active. South Korea's effective actions included steps like widespread testing, contact tracing, and tracking apps, social distancing policy, and banning all public gatherings just in time. South Korea set up testing centres at almost all the gas stations in the country to speed up the tracing of coronavirus patients.

South Korea on April 20 began returning to normalcy after the government eased some of the lockdown restrictions due to decreasing coronavirus cases. South Koreans are now allowed to return to work and visit restaurants and other public places after a month-long of strict lockdown. Although the government eased some of the restrictions on April 19, the lockdown was extended for another 15 days, until May 6. South Korea also became the first country in the world to hold national elections amid coronavirus lockdown. The East Asian country set up separate polling stations for quarantined people and asked voters to stand three feet apart from each while casting their ballots.

