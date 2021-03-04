South Korea's First Known Transgender Soldier Found Dead

South Korea's first transgender soldier Byun Hui-su was found dead at her home in Cheongju, South of Seoul, reported the Associated Press. She had served in the military as staff sergeant before her discharge in the year 2020 for having gender reassignment surgery, the decision she had protested as well. Shin Jeong Hwan, a fire department official said that the decomposition of the body indicates that she had been dead for days.

The 23-year-old Byun had served as a staff sergeant and tank driver before being discharged by the military last year. Shin Jeong Hwan said that rescue workers had visited Byun Hee Soo's house after mental health counsellors had reported that she was untraceable for a few days. The police are now investigating the cause of death. The decision of the army was criticised by human rights activists and they called the decision to be discriminatory.

Byun Hee-Su in the past had said that she had undergone gender confirmation surgery in Thailand in November 2019 after suffering depression over her gender identity for a long time. Byun had pleaded to rejoin the army but her petition was rejected as South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining the military. She had expressed hope of continuing to serve in the military and had challenged her dismissal in the court of law.

The hearing of the case was expected to be in April this year, reported CNN quoting spokeswoman for military advocacy group Center for Military Human Rights Korea who had worked with her. South Korea's Defense Ministry Spokesperson Moon Hong-Sik condoled Byun Hee-Su's death. However, he said that the South Korean military has no ongoing discussions about allowing transgender people to serve in the army.

