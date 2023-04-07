South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin Arrives In India To Mark 50-yr Of Diplomatic Ties

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, Park Jin, has arrived in India for an official visit as New Delhi and Seoul are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed him by tweeting "A warm welcome to FM @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India. As we (India and South Korea) celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership".

"India is a very important country in our Indo-Pacific strategy," the South Korean Foreign Minister said. He is set to meet EAM S Jaishankar to widen India-South Korea partnership. During his trip, Jin will travel to Tamil Nadu to visit South Korean businesses operating there. India and South Korea share a long history of cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties. The relationship between India and South Korea has a deep historical and cultural significance that can be traced back to the Indian city of Ayodhya and the legend of a South Korean queen from Ayodhya. The story goes that a princess from Ayodhya, known as Suriratna, traveled to Korea in 48 CE, where she married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok.

A look at the role of the legend in deepening ties

This legendary tale has been instrumental in cementing the cultural ties between the two countries. In 2001, the South Korean government officially recognized Ayodhya as the birthplace of Queen Heo Hwang-ok and erected a monument in her honor in Ayodhya. The Indian government also established a Korea Culture Centre in New Delhi in 2011, which promotes Korean culture and language in India.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1973, when they established formal diplomatic relations. Since then, the two countries have come a long way in building a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual interests and shared values.

Both India and South Korea are democracies

One of the key factors that have contributed to the growing relationship between India and South Korea is their shared commitment to democracy, pluralism, and free-market capitalism. Both countries have a large and growing middle class, which has created a strong demand for consumer goods and services. This has led to a significant increase in trade and investment between the two countries in recent years.

One of the key areas of cooperation between India and South Korea is in the field of technology. South Korea is a leader in the field of electronics and IT, while India has a large pool of skilled engineers and software developers. This has led to several collaborations between Indian and South Korean companies, particularly in the areas of software development, mobile technologies, and electronics.