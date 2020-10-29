South Korea's Former President Lee Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison On Corruption Charges

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday, October 29 upheld the 17-year jail term of former President Lee Myung-bak on several charges of corruption, including taking millions of dollars in bribe from major tech companies like Samsung. The apex court of South Korea upheld the ruling of an appellate court, which had ruled against Lee earlier this year.

Lee was first charged with corruption charges in 2018 when a South Korean court handed him a 15-year jail term. Lee, however, was released on bail a few months later but was taken back into custody in February this year and was sentenced to 17 years in prison by an appellate court. Lee has denied the charges but he cannot challenge Thursday's ruling, which has been deemed final by the Supreme Court.

Lee has been ordered to pay over $10 million in fines and the Supreme Court has upheld the lower court's ruling that forfeiture of $4.6 million for his crimes.

'Truth will be uncovered someday'

According to an Associated Press report, Lee's lawyer Kang Hoon has said that he will look into all possibilities of proving his client's innocence. The prosecutor has not confirmed exactly when Lee would return to prison, but as per local media reports, the former president would go back to jail within three to four days. Lee's lawyer quoted the 78-year-old disgraced politician as saying, "the truth will be uncovered someday."

Lee, who served as South Korea's president from 2008-2013, began his political career as a member of the Korean National Assembly and then went on to become the Mayor of Seoul City. Lee led his country through the worst phase of the global economy during the 2008 financial crisis. Lee's corruption scandal came under the scanner after his successor Park Geun-hye, the first female president of South Korea, was sentenced to prison for 25 years over influence meddling.

