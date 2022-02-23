South Korea's Govt Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 5-11 Amid Omicron Surge

In a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the South Korean government approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years. This decision comes amid the massive Omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency report, a total of 1,711,452 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday, which is nearly 40-fold higher than levels in mid-January when Omicron first emerged in the country.

It should be noted that there are currently over 500 COVID patients in serious or critical conditions. The numbers are higher than the 200 in mid-February. The Ministry of Drug and Food Safety approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11, and a vaccination drive for this age group will begin in March. According to MDFS in the press release, more than 60 countries, including the United States and the European Union, are currently using Pfizer shots for children aged 5 to 11. The newly approved COVID vaccine will help children stay protected against the serious illness caused by the Omicron variant, it added.

As per the data released by the KDCA, teenagers and younger children have been found more vulnerable to the Omicron outbreak that is rapidly sweeping the whole country. Earlier, the South Korean health authorities had approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people older than 12 years. Until now, more than 51 million people have been immunised in the country, with nearly 60% receiving booster shots.

At the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea was seen as more efficiently handling the pandemic than most countries in the West. During the first wave, health authorities worked closely with biotech companies to aggressively mobilise technological tools and public workers to trace contacts and enforce quarantines. Meanwhile, North Korea reported over 170,000 new infection cases in the last 24 hours, including 171,271 local cases, taking the total caseload to 2,329,182. A total of 99 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll to 7607.

