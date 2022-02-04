South Korea's 'Kosk' Mask To Fight COVID Leaves Netizens In Splits; 'makes No Difference'

As the perils put forth by the COVID pandemic doesn't seem to subside and the affected numbers continue to surge globally, South Korea has come up with a unique mask design that will allow users to eat or drink even when they are wearing a mask. However, the new mask is raising eyebrows as a lot of social media users seem to be upset with the nose-only mask. The new mask is named "Kosk," which is a combination of words; 'Ko' which means "nose" in Korean while 'Sk' signifies mask.

The Kosk mask is a two-piece PPE designed especially to enable people to eat, drink, and talk by just folding the bottom half of the mask, leaving the nose covered. Soon after the pictures of the Kosk mask went on social media, users have been poking fun at its uniqueness, both for its looks and its capability to protect a person from the deadly coronavirus.

However, few studies have noted that the germs of COVID-19 can easily infect a person by entering through the nose, therefore, wearing Kosk might provide protection to some extent, but the virus can still infect a person by entering into the body through the mouth, and covering both mouth and the nose is the best solution to prevent the virus from harming. The mask has been designed by South Korean mask manufacturer Atman, and the price of them online is approximately $1 per mask. However, this is not the first time a nose mask has been manufactured. Earlier last year, Mexican researchers introduced a mask meant to cover only the nose.

South Korea's Kosk mask leave netizens surprised

진짜로 나와버린 코스크 pic.twitter.com/p58WrYGFLe — 무슨 일이 일어나고 있나요? (@museun_happen) January 29, 2022

People will have zero protection if they touch something infected then rub their mouths.... looks like poor mans excuse for a mask — AussieProud-Veteran (@Co1Donna) February 4, 2022

Indeed, it doesn't help...in the end people are gonna breathe through their mouths instead 🤦‍♂️ — Erik Sichra (@SichraErik) February 3, 2022

Reacting to Kosk mask, one user took to Twitter and wrote, "You're kidding right? How hard is it for you to remove your mask when eating? " Another person's comment read, "That’s really a silly idea. You breathe in while eating. Covering just the nose will make no difference to catching anything; it’s just a moneymaker for someone who assumes most people have no sense. " A third person said, "Useful for that, not good otherwise." A fourth user enquired, "It looks like a sanitary pad?" A fifth user asked, "When will these be available on Amazon?"

(Image: Twitter/@Museunhappen)