South Korea's Largest Dairy Firm Apologises For Bizarre Ad Portraying Women As Cows; WATCH

A major dairy company in South Korea has to face severe backlash from social media for its controversial advertisement. According to a report by CNN, South Korea's largest dairy company, Seoul Milk, uploaded an advertisement video on YouTube in which the social media users alleged that the women were portrayed as cows. Within hours of posting the video on YouTube, the report said the clip went viral on several other social media platforms. The controversial clip starts with a man carrying a camera roaming somewhere in a far-flung area of South Korea. The dairy company claimed the scene was captured in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon province, which is quite famous for its natural scenery.

Watch the viral ad here:

As the video proceeds, a voiceover narrates the scene, "We finally bested in grabbing their pictures in a location where nature has been preserved pure." Subsequently, the man reaches a stream, where dozen of women are captured in white clothes. Later, the women start drinking water and stretching on a field. Then the voiceover continues, "We decided to approach them cautiously, who are drinking pure water from hygienic nature, eating an organic diet, and living peacefully in a pleasing atmosphere." As soon as the man carrying a camera approaches women, he unintentionally steps on a twig and disturbs the group. Later, the group of women transform into cows.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt clumsy due to the milk promotion video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month," CNN quoted the official statement of Seoul Milk's parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative.

Dairy firm deleted the video from YouTube

According to the South Korean dairy firm, the advertisement was neither promoted with an aim to hurt the sentiments of the people nor was intended to portray the women in the bad shape. The company wanted to focus on the organic origins of its product, added the statement. It said there were men in the video too but they were not recognizable. However, after facing flak from the people, the company deleted the video from its official YouTube. "We are taking this matter seriously, and we will pay more attention and review to prevent similar problems in the future," CNN quoted the apology statement of the dairy firm.

