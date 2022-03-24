South Korea's Military Conducts Missile Drills After North Korea's Provocation

South Korea's armed forces fired multiple missile systems as part of a live-fire exercise on Thursday after neighbouring North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. Notably, the South Korean military demonstrated its power by conducting a live-fire exercise that involved some of its key missiles. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military forces launched the missiles from the ground, sea, and air around the East Sea hours after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea, as stated by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed concern over North Korea's ICBM test and condemned DPRK's action.

"The weapons involved were launched by North Korea and included a Hyunmoo-2 ground-to-ground missile, one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile, a Haesung-II ship-to-ground missile, and two JDAM air-to-surface missiles," it said.

Notably, through this drill, the South Korean defence department aimed to send a counterforce message to its neighbour. The JCS asserted that South Korean military forces are keeping a close eye on all activities of the North Korean military. "It has been confirmed that in case of North Korea's missile launch, (we) have the ability and posture to precisely strike the origin of the missile launch and command and support facilities at any time," it stated. North Korea's ICBM firing amid its rejection of a dialogue offer is a "serious challenge" to the South's military and its alliance with the United States, it added.

However, this is not the first time that South Korea has conducted a counter-response drill against North Korea. Earlier in November 2017, shortly after North Korea tested an ICBM, South Korea also conducted counter-response drills. Notably, the US and ROK had also jointly carried out firing drills in response to a North Korean ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

South Korean President condemns DPRK's ICBM test

South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned the DPRK's ICBM test and called it a "violation" of the supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who had imposed a moratorium against long-range missile testing in place since April 2018. The US and Indo-Pacific Command also condemned Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests. It is pertinent to note that till now North Korea has conducted as many as 12 rounds of missile tests this year, including two that it says were to prepare for the satellite launch.

(Image: AP/Representative)