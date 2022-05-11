South Korea's New Defence Min Lee Jong-sup Warns Of Strong Action If Pyongyang Provokes

As South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup took charge of his office on May 11, he called for a "stern and immediate" response in case of a North Korean provocation. This comes at a time when South Korea is already at odds with Pyongyang for conducting a record 15 missile tests since January, including two launches last week. On Tuesday, South Korea got its new President, Yoon Suk-yeol, who belongs to the People Power Party and is a conservative political neophyte.

As per Yonhap News Agency, the newly appointed Defence Minister of the South made the call during a meeting of top military officials. He said, "We have to maintain a solid defence posture in all domains—land, sea, and air—so as to proactively respond to security threats from all directions," Lee was quoted as saying by his office.

Notably, during his inauguration ceremony, the South Korean Defence Minister also warned of a stern response to the North's possible "tactical" provocation and spoke about his commitment to creating a strong relationship with the United States. "We will increase cohesion in the military alliance between South Korea and the U.S. and expand mutually beneficial defence cooperation with friendly nations," he said.

South Korea: New Defence Minister warns of strong action if North Korea provokes

During his address, Lee Jong-sup also vowed to strengthen the country's three-axis system, which consists of Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system (KAMD), which is specially designed to counter the North's security threats. The newly appointed defence minister expressed his wish to convert the defence sector of the country into a "strategic cutting-edge industrial sector that leads our economic growth."

On his first day in office, the South Korean Defence Minister also paid a visit to the Air Force Operations Command and the Air and Missile Defense Command at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, to check their readiness. "The Air Force must maintain a firm readiness posture to overwhelmingly respond to any North Korean provocations amid grave security situation marked by the North's rising missile threats and the possibility of its nuclear test,'' he said. According to Yonhap News Agency, Lee Jong-sup said that the government will continue to build a multilayered missile defence system by upgrading Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptors, deploying the medium-range surface-to-air missile, named the Cheongung II, and bringing additional early warning radar systems into the defence system.

Image: Twitter/@M_Reiterer