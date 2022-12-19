South Korea's Official Claims North's Latest Launches Intend To target US Military Bases

On Monday, leader of South Korea's ruling party Chung Jin-suk claimed that the aim of North Korea's latest missile launches intend to target US military bases in the Korean peninsula. He added that North Korea's goal is to weaken the alliance between Seoul and Washington. According to a report from Sputnik, the senior official of South Korea said: "The purpose of North Korea's provocations is clear. It is a strategic tactic aimed at breaking up the South Korea-U.S. alliance and ultimately driving out the U.S. Forces Korea from the Korean Peninsula through nuclear warheads and medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles."

Chung Jin-suk predicted that North Korea's provocations will continue till the beginning of 2023. Recently, North Korea tested a solid-fuelled rocket motor, which is a significant technological development for its missile forces. In 2022, North Korea has carried out around a dozen missile tests. On Sunday, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. Pyongyang said that the missile launches were part of its effort to develop reconnaissance satellites.

Roots of US-South Korea alliance and US presence in Korean Peninsula

The roots of the US-South Korea alliance can be traced back to the end of World War II and the Korean War (1950-53). After Japan's surrender in 1945, the Korean Peninsula was divided into two zones of occupation, with the Soviet Union occupying the north and the United States occupying the south. In 1948, two separate governments were established on the peninsula: the communist Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the north, and the anti-communist Republic of Korea (ROK) in the south.

In 1950, the Korean War broke out when the North Korean Army, backed by the Soviet Union and China, invaded the South. The United States and its allies intervened to defend the South, and a three-year conflict ensued. The Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice, but no formal peace treaty was ever signed, and the peninsula remains technically at war to this day.

In the aftermath of the war, the United States established a military presence in South Korea and provided economic and military assistance to help rebuild the country. The US-South Korea alliance was formalised in a mutual defense treaty signed in 1953, which committed the United States to defending South Korea in the event of an attack. The alliance continues to this day, with the United States continuing to provide military support and assistance to South Korea.