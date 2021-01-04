South Korea's Population Falls For The First Time Ever During The Pandemic

For the first time ever, South Korea recorded more deaths than births in the year 2020. According to the reports by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the population of the region fell by nearly 21,000 to 51,829,023 as the number of births came down by a total of 11 per cent, when compared with the year 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has not only posed a social and economic crisis in the region but also contributed to the demographic crisis, which existed for a long time.

Demographic Crisis in South Korea

“The constant decline in birth rate shows that low birth rate remains a big issue in Korea. There needs to be a fundamental change in the governmental policies such as welfare, education, and national defense, accordingly”, read the release issued by the department. However, the release did not mention the impact that the pandemic has had on the increasing number of fatalities. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, South Korea has a total of 64,264 cases and 981 fatalities.

The Bank of Korea in December 2020 published a report warning about the country’s decreasing birth rates. The report said, “The low birth rate and aging population are expected to accelerate as the impact of Corona 19 adds to the ultra-low birth rate that has continued before the Corona 19 crisis”. The report further talked about how COVID-19 is having a negative impact on major conditions related to marriage and childbirth. Also, in terms of economics, people in their 20s and 30s are the most affected.

The report talked about how temporary postponement of childbirth may lead to permanent abandonment. This can become a risk factor for future growth and the financial sector. It emphasised on the need of maintaining sustainable growth of the Korean economy and how it is necessary to strengthen policy responses in order to restore ‘the marriage and childbirth behaviors of young people in economic, social and cultural aspects’.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/AP)