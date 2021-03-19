South Korea's President Hails ‘return Of Diplomacy’ In First Meeting With Top US Officials

Following a ROK-US Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting in Seoul, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday hailed what he described, the US’ “return of diplomacy” and restoration of bilateral ties. Jae-in welcomed ‘America's return to the global stage' and pledged to upgrade the alliance, reiterating the mutual goal of denuclearization of North Korea after his US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made their first Indo-Pacific trip to the Korean peninsula since Biden’s inauguration to strengthen cooperation.

Ahead of the trip, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken told reporters that the cabinet meeting between the two countries signifies the reemergence of the US in the global sphere. “Biden administration is now making a big push to revitalize our ties with friends and partners — both in one-to-one relationships and in multilateral institutions — and to recommit to our shared goals, values, and responsibilities,” the former said in a letter penned in The Washington Post.

As South Korean President Monn Jae-in thanked his US counterparts for the “constructive meeting” on the shared goals, Austin and Blinken called South Korea an “important military ally” who supported efforts in fighting against extremism during the Korean War. "With the many challenges we face, our bond — forged through shared sacrifice – is more important now than ever," Austin noted in a press release issued by the US Dept. of Defense. "[The alliance] is critical not only to the security of the Republic of Korea and the United States but also to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

US-South Korea coalition readiness

US Secretary of state Blinken said that the South Korea-US commitment, which is defensive in nature, covers the full range of capabilities to tackle North Korea’s continued aggression in acting against United Nations denuclearization resolutions. The United States and South Korea "remain committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he said. "There is no daylight between us on this point." Blinken added that the US and South Korea must together address global security challenges and engage in long-term strategic competition with China, which has been a “pacing threat” in the indo-pacific region.

Austin, meanwhile, emphasized the US-South Korea coalition military readiness saying, “Our force remains ready to 'fight tonight,' and we continue to make progress toward the eventual transition of wartime operational control to a [Republic of Korea] commanded, future Combined Forces Command."

The Republic of Korea (ROK’s) leader Jae-in congratulated Blinken and Austin for taking command of the new roles in the Biden administration. At the presidential Blue House, the former acknowledged US efforts in cementing diplomatic relations and strengthening cooperation to “act together” on the shared goal of permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong, told Korea's Yonhap News Agency that the governments of the two nations have a strong stance on human rights efforts, particularly inside North Korea. Blinken also called out at China to intervene in North Korea’s denuclearization process, saying that the two nations had a “unique relationship”.

