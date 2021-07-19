South Korea's President Moon Won't Visit Japan For Tokyo Olympics; Summit Plans Unclear

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not be visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games, reportedly as per the statement posted by President’s residence, Blue House. The executive office confirmed on July 19 that Moon will not make his Japan trip. However, the office noted that positive talks took place between South Korea and Japan despite a summit no longer taking place between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

As per reports, the Blue House statement read that talks were held between both sides over longstanding disputes about wartime history and 'future-oriented' development of the bilateral relations but failed to reach a common ground to support the Moon-Suga summit. Japan and South Korea had been discussing the possibility of Moon visiting Tokyo to participate in the Olympics’ opening ceremony and hosting talks with Japan PM to mend ties that have deteriorated to postwar lows, especially in recent years.

It still remains clear how close both sides got to setting the summit but Seoul said that the talks were impacted by a 'last-minute obstacle'. Moon’s office confirmed that he won’t be visiting Japan after the South Korean Foreign Ministry on July 17 summoned the Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi to call out the remarks made by another senior Japanese diplomat who, according to a local broadcaster, used lewd language with its reporters to denounce South Korean President’s hopes about using the Olympics to improve relations.

Japan diplomat’s remarks on Moon

According to JTBC, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Japanese Embassy, Hiroshima Soma, said that the South Korean President would be 'masturbating' if he thinks that he would have gone to a summit with Suga during the Olympics. Soma said that Suga has more to deal with than just japan’s relations with South Korea. When a senior South Korean presidential official was asked if Soma’s remarks impacted Moon’s decision to scrape Japan visit, the official said that the 'internal atmosphere' at the Blue House 'shifted toward scepticism' after the JTBC report, stated Associated Press. The official from Moon’s office spoke on the condition of anonymity during a background briefing but reportedly did not provide further details about the discussions with Japan.

