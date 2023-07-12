North Korea will have to pay the price for conducting an “illicit” ballistic missile launch, said South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. On Wednesday, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile after sending out a warning to the US for conducting spy flights in the region. The missile launch was the autocratic nation’s first in three months. Following the launch, Yeol urged the need to hold the draconian nation accountable.

The remarks from the South Korean President came during an emergency meeting of the country’s National Security Council (NSC), Yonhap reported. The meeting was conducted while Yeol was on his trip to Lithuania to attend the NATO summit. During the virtual meeting, the South Korean leader made it clear that the “illegal acts by North Korea” will come with a price. Yeol also ordered the strengthening of the US "extended deterrence" commitment through the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG). As per the North Korean president’s office, both Yoon and US President Joe Biden have agreed to create the group to discuss nuclear and strategic planning.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that our military is maintaining a firm South Korea-U.S. combined defence posture that can deter and respond to any North Korean threat, and ordered the further strengthening of the extended deterrence implementation in line with the Washington Declaration through the South Korea-U.S. NCG meeting planned for July 18," the presidential office said in a press release after the meeting. “He also stressed that it should be known clearly that North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile development will face an even stronger response and sanctions from the international community," the press release added. Meanwhile, the NSC members said that the North Korean missile launch was a “grave violation” of the United Nations Security Council’s resolution.

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific region condemn the launch

On Wednesday, South Korea along with the leaders of countries like Japan, Australia and New Zealand condemned the North Korean missile launch on the sidelines of the NATO summit which was taking place in Lithuania. The leaders said that such a nuclear missile program will only strengthen the international community’s resolve to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea. “The Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand strongly condemn today's long-range ballistic missile launch by North Korea," a joint statement reads, as per the report by Yoonhap. “This is yet another example of how North Korea continues to violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a grave challenge to peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific region as well as the international community," it added.

According to the South Korean news outlet, the meeting was held between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. On Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the East Sea at around 10:00 am (local time). The launch came just days after the draconian regime issued a warning against the US spy aircraft’s operation.