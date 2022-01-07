South Korea's Presidential Candidate Lee Bats For Govt Funding For Hair Loss Treatment

After proposing that the country's public health insurance programme should fund hair loss treatment, South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate has sparked a heated debate. Although Lee Jae-myung isn't bald, he has received widespread support from bald voters in support of his demand for government payments for hair loss treatments, the Associated Press (AP) reported. After his proposal was made public earlier this week, hair loss has become a hot topic in South Korea ahead of the presidential election in March.

It's a shift from the norm as previous elections in the country have centred on North Korea's nuclear programme, relations with the United States, scandals, and economic issues, the report stated. Messages in support of his proposal have inundated online bald communities. Meanwhile, there is also a lot of criticism too dubbing it just a populist campaign pledge by Lee, the ruling party's nominee, to garner votes. People took to social media showing support to Lee for his proposal. "Jae-myung bro. I love you. I will implant you in the Blue House." "Your Excellency, Mr. President! You’re giving new hope to bald people for the first time in Korea," these are some of the messages that surfaced on social media as per the AP.

Critics dubbed Lee as a "dangerous populist"

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (January 5), Lee told that the national health insurance programme should cover the hair regrowth treatments in the country. "Please, let us know what has been inconvenient for you over hair-loss treatments and what must be reflected in policies. I will present a perfect policy on hair-loss treatment," he wrote on Facebook as per AP. Lee, an ardent liberal, is leading public opinion surveys, however, he has been dubbed a "dangerous populist" by several critics. The presidential election in South Korea is set for March 9, 2022. Since democratisation, this will be the seventh presidential election.

One out of every five South Koreans suffers from hair loss: Report

According to an editorial published in the conservative Munhwa Ilbo newspaper on Thursday (Jan. 6), Lee's proposal may appear to be a necessary step for many individuals concerned about hair loss, but it is nothing more than serious populism, considering that it would jeopardise the state insurance program's financial stability. Currently, the government-run insurance programme does not cover hair loss caused by ageing or hereditary reasons. Meanwhile, treatments for hair loss are only recommended if the loss is caused by certain disorders. According to the report, one out of every five South Koreans suffers from hair loss.

