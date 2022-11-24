South Korea's Supply Chain At Risk As Truckers Kick Off Second Massive Strike Over Wages

Truckers in South Korea have gone on a strike again for the second time in a year, causing fears of supply chain disruption and delays. The government has taken a strong stance against the strikes, vowing a zero tolerance approach, as per a report from South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The previous strikes were held five months ago, back in June, which led to delays in cargo shipments and other supply chain disruptions across South Korea. Around 22,000 members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, which is a part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, have walked off from their jobs. The strikers are reportedly planning to block important logistical hubs such as Seoul.

Government is planning to send strikers to jail

The members of Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union are demanding an extension of basic wages due to the rising fuel costs. Land Minister of South Korea Won Hee-ryong has said that the government will not accept the demand of truckers. He went on to say that if the truckers don't back out from their strikes within one week and return to work, the government will issue an executive order. Truckers who don't comply with the government's executive order risk going to jail for upto 3 years or a fine of $22,500. The government is reportedly considering military trucks to ensure there is no shortage of essential items. The strike will impact manufacturers who may have to cut down their factory output, especially in the auto and steel sector.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong has said that the "Safe Freight Rate'', for whose extension the strike is taking place, has failed to increase the safety of truckers and only increased the wage of truckers. During the previous strike, steelmaker POSCO and Hyundai Motor had to cut their factory output. The strike resulted in loss of $1.2 billion due to the supply chain disruption in the petrochemical, steel and automobile sector. Land minister Won Hee-ryong has said that the strikes "pour cold water on the national economy" and will "not receive public support", as per a report from TRT World. It is unclear if the strikers will go ahead with the strike and risk 3 years of jail time.