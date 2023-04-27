South Korea's Yoon Offers Elon Musk Support Of Workforce & Taxes To Build Tesla Factory

The Tesla CEO met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss future investments in Elon Musk's electro-automotive company. According to Teslarati, the meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington, the South Korean leader met the billionaire on the last day of his trip to the United States. As per the California-based news outlet, the pair discussed potential Tesla investments in South Korea which also included the construction of a “gigafactory” in the Asian nation. The SpaceX CEO has been open about expanding the operations of Teslas around the world.

It is the first time Musk and Yeol came face to face to discuss the possibility of building a manufacturing plant in South Korea. According to Teslarati, in November last year, the pair had a video call in which the two pondered upon such possibilities. Just days after the video call, the Tesla CEO announced the construction of a Giga factory, but this time in Mexico. However, that announcement did not phase Yoel to initiate a conversation about the plant in the Asian country as well.

《 特斯拉與南韓總統的會面 》

Elon musk met today with the South Korean President in D.C. Meeting took place at Elon's request. Yoon Suk Yeol asked Elon to build a gigafactory in SK & said "should Tesla decide to invest, we'll provide support of location, workforce & taxes" pic.twitter.com/htkVGGDSvt — LucasLucas99z (@LucasLucas99z) April 27, 2023

What South Korea has to offer?

According to Teslarati, the South Korean President and Musk discussed what the Asian country has to offer. Yeol put forward the case that the country has cutting-edge industrial robots along with highly skilled workers. The president also offered support for Tesla’s investment which would also include tax benefits. Yeol made a similar assertion during his conversation with Musk last year.

“If Tesla, SpaceX, or other companies are considering more investment in [South] Korea, including constructing a gigafactory, the government will do our best to support the investment,” President Yoon said. “We are preparing a tailored approach to grant some advantages to these specified companies,” he added, as per the report by the news outlet. The country has been eager to invest in the company. Retail investors in South Korea bought $2.8 billion worth of Tesla stock by the end of 2022. The Korean Securities Depository also reported that local day traders bought $160 million worth of Tesla shares last year.