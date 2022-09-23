South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol Caught On Hot Mic Insulting US Lawmakers: ‘If These Idiots…’

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol was overheard disparaging American politicians following a brief meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden. According to the New York Post report, a microphone caught the South Korean President’s remarks on Wednesday in which he noted that he feared Congress has been ‘humiliating’ Biden by rejecting his $6 billion commitment to global health initiatives. After US President Biden's awkward walking on stage at a Manhattan event, Yoon said, “It would be so humiliating for Biden if these idiots don’t pass it in Congress,” as per a translation published by the Washington Post.

President Yoon told his aides that Biden might be in for some further embarrassment after the US President appeared to be confused about what to do next after he finished his speech.

Besides this, Yoon was also quoted in a different translation provided by the South China Morning Post, as saying, “How could Biden not lose a damn face if these f**kers do not pass it in Congress?”

Biden's awkward walk in the event

According to the New York Post report, after Biden's remarks at the Lenox Hill site, he gestured to other global leaders to ask if he might leave the platform. During that time, Peter Sands, the Executive Director of the Global Fund, was giving a two-minute thank you speech before inviting the leaders on stage for a photo. However, Biden was seen moving robotically from his podium to the right side of the stage, with his forearms at 90-degree angles to his body.

Biden was also observed to be stopping abruptly and turning his face to the crowd and asking the group that included Yoon, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Further, Sands was trying to grab his attention and prevent him from leaving the platform by saying, “Mr. President! Thank you!”. He then added, “At the end of such a momentous event, the world thank you feels kind of inadequate. But for all of the millions whose lives will be saved, for the communities where lives will be transformed, thank you.”

In the meantime, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea (ROK) met with President Biden on Wednesday, September 21. The two leaders underlined their dedication to fortifying the US-ROK partnership and fostering close coordination to counter the danger presented by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), As per a statement from the White House. The Presidents also talked about how they will continue to work together on a variety of important challenges, such as supply chain resilience, vital technologies, economic and energy security, global health, and climate change.

(Image: AP)