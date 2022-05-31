South Ossetian President Rejects Decree On Referendum On Joining Russia: 'Unacceptable'

President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev has deferred a decree issued by his predecessor Anatoly Bibilov ordering a vote on joining Russia, as per a proclamation posted on the presidential website. South Ossetian President Gagloev suspended the proclamation announcing the referendum on the nation's entrance into Russia until discussions with Moscow were completed. However, the decree states that the President wholeheartedly supports the residents of South Ossetia on the issue of integration with Russia.

"Guided by Article 51 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Ossetia, part 2 of Article 12 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of South Ossetia dated December 27, 2018,… fully supporting the initiative of the citizens of the Republic of South Ossetia on further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation, I hereby order holding immediate consultations with the Russian side on the whole range of issues related to further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation,” as per the decree, Tass reported. Further, the decree reads, “until the completion of consultations, suspending the decree of the President of the Republic of South Ossetia dated May 13, 2022 ‘On a referendum of the Republic of South Ossetia,’” Tass reported.

This is "unacceptable", says South Ossetian President

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the South Ossetian President has described the referendum's unilateral decision on matters impacting Russia's fundamental rights and interests as "unacceptable". The President chose to hold talks with Russia about a wide variety of topics including future integration.

Earlier, the vote on joining Russia was scheduled for July 17 by the head of Georgia's separatist territory of South Ossetia. The former President of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, who has been in office since 2017, lost his re-election campaign last month. Moreover, Russia has voiced confidence in Alan Gagloev's ability to maintain the status quo in the relationship with Moscow.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a virtual meeting of his Security Council from Moscow. He welcomed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the meeting's first speaker. According to the president, the two most important matters to be discussed were Russian security and foreign policy, which he described as the "most prolific subjects" under the Council's jurisdiction. Further, the Russian Defense Ministry posted images of an attack on what was described as Italian-made howitzers stationed near Ukrainian military positions just before the meeting, as per media reports.

(Image: Insta/ Gagloyev.alan/ AP)