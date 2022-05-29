South Pacific Nations Responding Positively To Australia's Re-engagement Efforts: Albanese

The newly elected Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese stated that South Pacific countries have been "very positive" about Australia's "re-engagement", as China embarks on a regional diplomatic push that is alarming western powers, AAP reported. Albanese's remarks, which he made during an interview with Sky News, came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Fiji for discussions with the island nation's leaders and others from around the region.

Prime Minister Albanese has asserted that Australia's fresh diplomatic drive had been positively welcomed. Further, when questioned about Pacific leaders' reactions to recent attempts, including Australia's new foreign minister Penny Wong's trip to Fiji last week, Albanese responded, "The response has been very positive,” The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, Wang Yi, who started his South Pacific visit on Thursday in the Solomon Islands, has been set to discuss a broad range of draft agreements and a five-year plan that would significantly boost security as well as economic cooperation with the region's countries.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also noted that the nation's previous administration had "dropped the ball" in the Pacific, both in terms of assistance and in terms of "values non-engagement, for our Pacific Island neighbours, the issue of climate change is an absolute national security issue,” The Guardian reported.

Wang Yi landed in the Solomon Islands to begin an eight-nation visit

In addition to this, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-member group from China had landed in the Solomon Islands on Thursday to begin an eight-nation visit that comes amid mounting worries about Beijing's military and financial aspirations in the area.

According to a report from the Associated Press, to oppose the move, Australia had dispatched its own Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, to Fiji to build up support in the Pacific region. Wong who had just been in the position for five days after the Australian election had returned from a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Australia's foreign minister warned Pacific nations about the "consequences" of entering and accepting security agreements with Beijing. Penny Wong reminded Pacific nations to recognise who their loyal and trustworthy allies are on her first overseas tour as Foreign Minister to Fiji, after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's Pacific trip.

During United States President Joe Biden's Asia tour, Fiji became the first Pacific Island nation to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which focuses to confront China's rising economic influence and developing Washington's essential presence to strengthen economic and trade matters in the Asia Pacific region, as per media reports.

