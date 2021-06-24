'Southern Ocean' Officially Recognised As World's Fifth Ocean By National Geographic

National Geographic, a leading map-making group, officially announced the existence of the world’s fifth ocean, named the Southern Ocean. According to the official website, the fifth ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, joined the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans as an official world ocean on June 8, observed as the World Ocean Day. National Geographic Society Geographer Alex Tait said that the Southern Ocean has long been recognised by scientists, however, because there was never agreement internationally it was never officially recognised, until now.

The Southern Ocean is the body of water surrounding Antarctica. It was formerly known as Gerlache Strait. National Geographic explained that most of the waters that surround Antarctica out of 60 degrees south latitude, excluding the Drake Passage and the Scotia Sea, constitute the world’s fifth ocean. While explaining what makes the Southern Ocean different, Tait said that even though the fifth ocean surrounds Antarctica, there is a distinct fauna there. He said that minke whales, certain kinds of seals, penguins, fish and birdlife are abundant in the Southern Ocean based on environmental factors.

The northern limit of the Southern Ocean varies between about 50 and 62 degrees south latitude. We're using 60 south latitude as proxy for the Southern Ocean's northern ecological limit, this is used by NOAA in the US and by a plurality of members of the IHO pic.twitter.com/Te3k2QXAe9 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

By drawing attention to the Southern Ocean, the National Geographic Society hopes to promote its conservation. They believe that it is easier to raise awareness about the Southern Ocean than it is to do the same about “that one area of water”. Experts believe that the name change aligns with the initiative to conserve the world’s oceans, focusing public awareness onto the region in particular need of a conservation spotlight.

Marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer at Large Sylvia Earle praised the cartographic update and said, “While there is but one interconnected ocean, bravo to National Geographic for officially recognizing the body of water surrounding Antarctica as the Southern Ocean”.

Earle added, “Rimmed by the formidably swift Antarctic Circumpolar Current, it is the only ocean to touch three others and to completely embrace a continent rather than being embraced by them”.

Exploration of Southern Ocean

Now, according to CNN, French explorer and environmentalist Jean-Louis Etienne announced that he had invented a floating lab specifically designed for studying the Southern Ocean. Etienne’s creation, nicknamed the Polar Pod, doesn't have a motor. It will float in the water at a slow speed in order to "orbit" Antarctica and gather data.

Etienne revealed that he is aiming to complete and then deploy the Polar Pod by 2024. However, it is worth noting that the Southern Ocean’s waters aren’t empty for time being. The Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) project, which is run by Princeton University, has sent some 200 robotic floats into the ocean, all fitted with sensors that measure salinity, oxygen levels, chlorophyll and other environmental data.



