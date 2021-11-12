SpaceX Mission Headed By Indian-origin Astronaut Docks At International Space Station

On Thursday, November 11, a new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule accompanying four astronauts, including Raja Chari of Indian origin, docked safely at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the company's Crew-3 mission. NASA astronauts Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer arrived at the International Space Station around 6.32 pm EST on Thursday, according to a statement released by NASA. It further stated that Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the orbital complex while the spacecraft was flying 260 miles above the eastern Caribbean Sea.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission, led by commander Chari, was blasted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft for the agency's third crew rotation mission. Chari along with Marshburn, Barron, and Maurer will join the Expedition 66 crew of NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Roscosmos' Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov for a six-month mission. Chari has remained a US Air Force pilot for combat jets. He was the commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force. The 44-year-old has led many combat missions in Iraq and deployments in the Korean Peninsula.

Four new astronauts through the hatch and seven crewmembers total on the @Space_Station!



After almost exactly a day from launch, #Crew3 is aboard the orbiting laboratory. pic.twitter.com/QJoBUsJcsj — NASA (@NASA) November 12, 2021

Astronauts to test new technologies for future human & robotic exploration missions

As part of NASA's Moon and Mars exploration plan, including lunar trips through NASA's Artemis programme, they will work aboard the microgravity laboratory to improve scientific knowledge and test new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions. NASA's efforts to reclaim and sustain American leadership in human spaceflight continue with the Crew-3 mission. Meanwhile, NASA is also able to continue vital research and technological experiments on board the station with regular, long-duration commercial crew rotation missions. Such research benefits people on Earth and paves the way for future exploration of the Moon and Mars, starting with the agency's Artemis missions.

It's worth noting that the Crew-3 was supposed to be launched on October 31, but owing to bad weather, it was pushed back to November 3. However, the launch was again rescheduled to November 10, NASA said in a blog post. The three-member crew remained in quarantine at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida before they embarked on the journey.

