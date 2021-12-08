Spain: 68 ICU Medics Test Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Christmas Party

As many as 68 ICU medics, including doctors and nurses in a Spanish Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 after they attended a huge Christmas party. As per health authorities of the Andalusian regional government, the medics at the University Regional Hospital in Malaga who were diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus were among the 173 people who were at the Christmas party held on December 1. It is yet to be determined whether the ICU medicos are infected with Omicron. However, the infected staff are fully vaccinated with two or three doses against the virus and are asymptomatic, BBC reported, citing the health authorities.

The mass infection has sparked fresh concern over the risks of community transmission in the holiday season. Taking cognizance of the situation, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, on Monday, urged citizens to remain vigilant of the virus over the next few days. "We must not let our guard down," he told at a presser in Madrid, as quoted by BBC. Meanwhile, in a bid to mitigate the shortage of staff in the hospital, doctors and nurses from other departments at Malaga have redeployed to cover for their colleagues. Additionally, the health authorities have also cautioned hospital staff to refrain from attending mass gatherings to stay protected and mitigate potential risks.

Spain records spike in COVID cases amid looming winter

Over the past few weeks, Spain has recorded a spike in COVID-19 infections amid looming fears of the fourth wave in the winter months. On December 2, Spain registered 14,500 single-day infections and a seven-day average of 9,731. With the 68 fresh registrations yesterday, Spain has touched 52 lakh cases with 88,159 COVID-related deaths. Meanwhile, there have also been four cases of Omicron Variant confirmed from Spain's Balearic Island, the health authorities informed, as reported by BBC. The fourth infected individual had arrived from South Africa further transmitting the virus to two of his family members.

On the vaccination front, Spain has clocked 74% total vaccination of its population with 9% of them having recieved booster shots. However, last week Spain Health Minister, Carolina Darias, ruled out vaccination mandates for its citizens saying that the measure is fit for countries with low vaccination rates "but in Spain, we are one of the leading countries for vaccination in Europe and the world." Although, she added that wearing masks in public shall remain necessary where people cannot maintain a safe distance.

