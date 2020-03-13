Spain: Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 4,209; Death Toll Crosses 100

The Spanish Health Ministry reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has now jumped to 4,209 from 3,004 within the span of 24-hours. The death toll in the country has also increased to 120 from 84 the previous day. The ministry further said that the disease spread mostly in Madrid, the Basque Country and La Rioja regions.

Spain's cabinet and the royal family also underwent coronavirus testing after Equality Minister Irene Montero was tested positive for coronavirus. Her husband, Pablo Iglesias, second vice president, has also been kept under quarantine and the Moncloa Palace reportedly said that couple is not facing any difficulty and are in 'good condition'. Meanwhile, staff and players of Real Madrid, a Spanish professional football club, have been kept under 15-day quarantine after an NBA player tested positive.

Europe has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases with Italy being the worst-hit. Italy has reported more than 15,000 cases with the death toll rising to 1,016. While Europe and the United States grapple with the rising number of cases, the rate of infections in China, the worst-affected country, has slowed down.

'Controllable pandemic'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,900 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a controllable pandemic. According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

