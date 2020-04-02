​​​​​​​Spain: Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 9,000 As Infection Rate Stabilises 

Spain reported 864 deaths due to coronavirus infection on April 1, its highest in a single day so far. As per nternational media, the country has till now reported a total of 102,136 confirmed cases of infection, making it the second worst-hit nation in Europe after Italy. Also, the virus has claimed the lives of 9,053 individuals across the Spanish territory. This comes as the death toll in Europe crossed 30,000 on Wednesday.

In Spain, the death toll reported on April 1 was significantly higher than the deaths reported the day before. However, experts have said that the 12% rise in daily infections was a sign that the rate of infection had rather stabilized.

Spain has been on lockdown for two weeks now to curb the spread of the infection. However, this had left major cities like Madrid and Catalonia with a shortage of medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Italy which accounts for the most number of deaths across the European continent reported over 110,574 cases of infection and 13,155 deaths. On the other hand, the United States of America has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with over 2,05,438 reported positive cases and 4,528 deaths.

Read: Spain's Fishing Industry In Decline Over Virus Fears

Read: Worldwide Lockdown Hardens As Spain Sees Deadliest Day

Czech Republic helps Spain

In another news, the Czech Republic has reportedly become the first NATO country to send help to Spain after a Hercules C 130 aircraft lifted the emergency medical equipment supply from the Eastern European country back to the country, a Spanish daily reported. The aircraft landed at Torrejon airbase in Madrid with over 90 respirators and 10,000 personal protective equipment which was received by the Spanish authorities.

According to an agency report, Spain had earlier sought assistance from NATO for testing kits, ventilators and protective gears under NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). Spanish armed forces chief Miguel Villarroya told at the press conference that Spain had made a request to NATO for medical equipment which he expected to be passed on to the member states armed forces, who might help.

The aid would be transferred to civilians, Villarroya was quoted saying. Italy had also requested assistance from NATO earlier, as per media reports. The organisation, however, had deferred the request saying that due to the unavailability of products, the request was forwarded to each of its members.

Read: Spain Death Toll Tops 9,000 As Infections Pass 100,000: Govt

Read: Czech Republic Becomes First NATO Country To Help Spain Battle COVID-19 Crisis

Image Credits: AP