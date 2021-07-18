Spain Presses Firefighters To Douse Wildfire In Costa Brava; Over 350 People Evacuated

As the Costa Brava region of Spain is battling to douse a wildfire, authorities were forced to evacuate at least 350 people from home overnight. On Saturday, firefighters used water-carrying planes to control the fire which is reportedly ignited by some miscreants who had discarded the burning cigarette. According to the local police, the recent fire has affected more than 400 hectares of forest and scrubland on the edge of the popular tourist area- Cap de Creus natural park. It said that those responsible for the massive wildfire would face criminal charges.

Spain wildfires would cost 50 years of afforestation

Sergi Palacios from the Catalan regional government's fire service told a local media that the authorities have pressed at least six aircraft to douse the flames. Apart from it, at least 90 fire crews have been pouring water on the ground. He said that at least 231 people are currently placed at a shelter house offered by the local council in El Port de la Selva district. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Vice-President Jordi Puignero said that the negligence of a single man would cost 50 years for reforestation.

California also witnessing massive wildfire

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, that has destroyed 32 square miles (82 square kilometres) as of Saturday evening. The wildfire has also destroyed at least three structures, with the authorities now warning the local residents to be ready for evacuation.

Investigator also found cigarettes a probable reason for the fire

In a similar case in 2020, a lightning strike ignited a wildfire in California’s Sierra National Forest, which burned 600 square miles (1,500 square kilometres) of area. However, the US fire department has not made any official remark about the wildfire. Investigators who have been examining the probable reason for the fire did not rule out the probability of catching the fire through an abandoned cigarette. Moreover, it also maintained that there was no evidence of illegal marijuana found at the fire spot.

(Image Credit: AP)