Spain Records 102 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours; Lowest In 8 Weeks

The health ministry of Spain has reportedly said that the country has reported only 102 coronavirus death cases on May 16, which is the lowest 24 hour since mid-March. According to the reports, the total death toll in Spain stands at 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday.

The Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday stated that based on initial reports of a study, around 5% of the country's population has had contact with the Coronavirus.

Salvador Illa, the Health Minister, said, "The study shows that five percent of the Spanish population had contact with the virus, a little over two million people. According to the study, more than 10% of people in the cities of Madrid, Segovia, Cuenca, Soria, and Albacete have antibodies against the disease. In some regions of the country, less than one percent of people tested have antibodies."

Two-week quarantine

As per the study, more than 10% of the people in Marid, Soria, Cuenca and a few other places had antibodies against coronavirus. 14.7% of those who displayed more than five symptoms of COVID-19 and 43% of those who complained of a loss of smell have antibodies, the study found.

Earlier this week, the government ordered a two-week quarantine for all travellers arriving from abroad, international media reported citing an official order. The new rules which would be implemented from May 15 to May 24, applies to all travellers including Spanish citizens.

Incoming travellers to quarantine

According to reports, all incoming travellers will have to remain in quarantine and would only be allowed to step out in order to buy groceries, visit healthcare centres or in a ‘situation of need’. The order, which is scheduled to end in the last week of May could be extended jointly with a possible state of emergency extension. According to reports, an exemption would be made to truck drivers, aeroplane and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staffs entering Spain to work.

