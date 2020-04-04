Coronavirus: Spain Records 809 Deaths, Lowest Single-day Tally In More Than A Week

Spain has reportedly recorded the lowest single-day deaths as of April 4, with 809 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry confirmed as per the local media reports. The death toll stands at a total of 11,744, and over 124,736 people have been infected so far. At least 546 new cases have emerged, as the country marks 45 days of lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

According to reports, more than 56,000 patients were put under critical medical supervision in hospitals, and the country’s Intensive Care Unit has remained overburdened. Spain now stands second to the United States in the number of confirmed cases, although, in a positive trend, the death rate has declined from the previous day in more than a week, when deaths only surged each day.

Maria Jose Rallo, Spain's health-emergency deputy head, told a news media outlet that the overall surge in the fatalities as of April 4 was 7 percent, which has reduced from the trend observed in the previous weeks. He said that the rate had dip from 20 percent observed one-week ago.

Stay-at-home measure extended

Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, said in a press conference that he was extending the lockdown measure until April 25, restricting all non-essential movements in one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns. All public facilities suspended operation, and assembly of people was strictly prohibited, following the announcement, as per media reports.

Earlier, Spain’s foreign ministry told a daily press briefing that it launched an online platform for the Spaniards living abroad named Aloja, which would help the stranded Spanish travellers to connect with permanent residents overseas and offer them assistance amid the health crisis.

In recent developments, the regional authorities set up a 1,800 square-meter facility at an ice rink near Madrid to receive corpses as mortuaries across the country depleted space, according to media reports.

