Spain Reports 410 More Coronavirus Deaths, Lowest In A Month

Spain on April 19, reported 410 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 20,453, international media reported citing the country’s ministry of health. This marked the lowest number of deaths in the nation since the pandemic first hit Spain in January. The novel coronavirus which originated in China has now spiralled up to infect over 1,070,437 people across Europe.

Spain to extend lockdown

Spain, one of the hardest-hit nation by the pandemic, has reported 1,95,944 COVID-19 positive cases as of now after 4,218 more people contracted the virus on April 19. Out of the total people infected by the virus, 77, 357 people had recovered and 7,371were in serious condition as of now. On April 18, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez reportedly announced that the government will extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9. He further said that restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly, however, it will allow children time outside from April 27, international media reported. Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, reported 98,134 currently active cases.

In other news, Spain is all set to finish the soccer season without an audience in stadiums. Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida speaking to a public radio station said that the coronavirus pandemic likely “won’t be under control” by then for events with big crowds to resume normally. “In the spring and summer there won’t be any events with crowds in Spain, and possibly not in the fall either,” Martínez-Almeida said. “Because obviously the situation will not be fully under control. We will have to change our habits and behaviours even after being allowed to go back on to the streets." According to reprots, the Spanish league is not expecting to resume at least until the end of May and president Javier Tebas has said he expects to play the first few games in empty stadiums

