Spain To Maintain Record Of People Who Refuse To Take COVID-19 Vaccine: Health Minister

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa has said that the country will maintain a record of people who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Spain is currently running a vaccination drive in the country, where medical professionals and the elderly have been prioritised. According to BBC, Illa has said that Spain will set up a registry and will maintain the records of those who refuse to be inoculated and will share it with other nations of the European Union.

Read: Spain Confirms First Cases Of New COVID Strain After Passengers From UK Test Positive

Illa, however, assured that the list won't be made public or shared with employers and the privacy of the people would be maintained. The minister also highlighted the importance of vaccinating as many people as possible in order to block the spread of the virus. Spain is currently administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the European Union had approved on December 12.

Read: Spain's Health Minister Lays Out COVID-19 Vaccine Plans

Spain administering Pfizer vaccine

The delivery of the new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Spain and eight other nations were delayed on Monday. According to Sky News, Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa, while speaking to the local media, said that the delay was caused due to a temperature control issue, which has now been resolved and the shipment is ready to fly. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a minimum storage temperature of -70 degrees Celcius, which poses a huge logistical challenge for the manufacturers and its customers.

Read: Spain’s King Demands Model Behavior Amid Father's Scandal

Spain is one of the worst affected nations in the world and not just in Europe. The country has reported more than 1.8 million infections so far, while nearly 50,000 people have lost their lives. The number of daily cases in the country began to rise in August this year and at its peak, Spain recorded nearly 20,000 cases on a single day, which occurred on October 19. However, the number of daily infections have now begun to come down with fluctuations every now and then.

Read: Pfizer's Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed To Spain & Other EU Nations, Issue Resolved

