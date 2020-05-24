Spain To 'reactivate' Tourism, Reopen Borders In July As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Fall

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on May 23 that the country will reopen its borders to tourists and 'reactivate' the industry in July as COVID-19 cases continue to see a fall in the country. In a dual announcement marking another level of ease to the strict lockdown, Sanchez said that Spain's top football division will also resume practice in June.

Spanish PM’s televised address coincided with far-right criticism in the country over lockdown's impact on the economy. Meanwhile, until now Spain has confirmed at least 235,290 cases of coronavirus infections with 28,678 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University tally. However, Sanchez has said that Spain’s tourism industry will now have “two new seals” that would include health security and environmental sustainability”.

Spanish PM said, “This summer there will be a tourist season. We'll reactivate national tourism and since July also international tourism, always guaranteeing all security conditions. The sector will have two new seals this year: health security and environmental sustainability.”

La Liga football to resume in June

The La Liga Football league would resume on June 8 but without spectators. After the Spanish Prime Minister's announcements, the country witnessed protests on May 23 that called for his resignation along with his Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias for their handling of the health crisis and its repercussions on the stability of the country.

Sanchez said, “During the de-escalation, we will be recovering many daily activities, among them soccer. The Government has given the green light for the return of the Professional Soccer League from the week of June 8, with maximum health security for all participants.”

Spain's far-right Vox party said that it was time “to make a big noise against the government of unemployment and misery that has abandoned our self-employed and workers”. Meanwhile, the government has stressed that it was the nationwide lockdown that enabled Spain to flatten the curve of coronavirus pandemic.

(With agency inputs; Image Source - AP)

