Spain's Total Coronavirus Cases Soar To 207,634; Reports Drop In Daily Death Toll

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly Coronavirus, the confirmed number of cases of the deadly disease has risen to 207,634 in Spain on April 26. However, the daily death toll significantly dropped to 288, which is the lowest number of casualties recorded in the country since March 20. This also came when the Spanish government eased some restrictions and allowed children to come outside for the first time in the last six weeks.

In the press briefing, the Health Ministry said on April 26 that the figure dropped from April 25 when the daily death toll recorded was 378. The total number of people died due to the deadly virus in Spain has now reached 23,190 which is the third-highest number of casualties after 54,265 in the United States and 26,384 in Italy.

Spain was under one of the toughest lockdowns in the world since March 14 in a bid to flatten the curve of Coronavirus spread and just this week, began lifting some restrictions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had pledged to free the children “to get some fresh air” from April 27 after nearly 47 million people in the country remained confined to their homes.

Western Australia begins lifting restrictions

Similar to Spain, certain parts of Australia have announced the partial lifting of lockdown, which was placed to curb the further spread of the pandemic. Australian Premier Mark McGowan has said on April 26 that after getting “remarkable result” in the country’s fight against the deadly pathogen, the government has decided to “cautiously relax” some “most extreme” restrictions in western Australia. As of April 26, Australia has recorded 6,710 cases of coronavirus with at least 83 fatalities.

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 203,703 lives worldwide as of April 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,936,386 people.

Out of the total infections, 841,286 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

