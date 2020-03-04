Spanish Government Approves Draft Law That Seeks Stricter Punishments For Sex Crimes

The government in Spain on March 3 approved a bill that would qualify all non-consensual sex as rape. According to reports, the left-wing socialist government had promised in the run-up to the election that if they get elected they would bring in tough laws to protect women's rights in the country. The draft law, that faces months of debate in the parliament is exactly what they promised. As per reports, the bill seeks to establish specialised courts for dealing with sexual offences and round the clock recovery centres for victims. The bill also seeks to increase the jail term for work-related sexual harassment to up to two years and to make catcalling a criminal offence.

The new bill

The new progressive bill approved by the Spanish government before the International Women's Day is being applauded by the world. If Spain passes the proposed legislation, it will become the first country to implement all the recommendations in a single bill that was discussed at the 2014 Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence. Women's rights in Spain became a talking point for everyone after the 2016 'Wolf Pack' trial where five men referring to themselves by the name were jailed for gang-raping a young woman at the Pamplona bull-running festival.

Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero while talking to the press said that the law would make the country safer for women. Montero said that women's rights and sexual freedom in Spain will never be ignored after the passing of the bill. According to Amnesty International, only nine out of the 31 European countries have laws that define non-consensual sex as rape, instead of defining it by other measures such as violence or threat of violence. If Spain passes the progressive bill, it will join the list with nine other countries. Spain in 2004 passed the gender violence law which saw it cracking the top-10 list in terms of gender parity in the world, the bill was again passed by a left-wing socialist government.

Image Credit: AP