COVID-19: Spanish PM Pledges To Ease More Restrictions For Kids To 'get Some Fresh Air'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged to free the children “to get some fresh air” from April 27. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Spain had imposed restrictions on March 14 to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, making most people remain confined to their homes. According to reports, Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who has children of his own, had pleaded the government to allow the kids to go outdoors. However, as of April 19, Spain has confirmed at least 194,416 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections with 20,639 casualties.

During the televised briefing, Sánchez said that Spain has passed the “most extreme moments” of the pandemic and has now contained the further spread of the deadly disease. However, the Spanish Prime Minister also added that he would ask the parliament to continue the state of alarm in the country until May 9 as the progress that has been made is “still insufficient and above all fragile”. Therefore, he does not want to ruin the achievements of the nation in a bid to stem the coronavirus disease, he wants to refrain from making “hasty decisions”.

Over 300,000 workers resume jobs

Meanwhile, earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of non-essential workers returned to work in Spain. According to reports, it has been estimated that over 300,000 people went to work on April 13 which was a public holiday for several parts of the country. This slow return of life to normalcy in Spain came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths crossed 20,000. Spanish Health Minister has also confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak in the country has 'passed its peak' and now the focus has shifted to reduce the number of new infections.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has reportedly urged all citizens to strictly follow the social distancing rules irrespective of easing of certain restrictions. Reportedly, shops, bars, and other public houses are to remain shut until April 26 and it is mandatory for those who have started working in Spain, to wear masks. According to reports, workers who can not work from home including those in construction firms, or manufacturing industries have been now allowed to resume jobs after the partial lifting of lockdown.

