Spanish PM Sanchez Says 'we Have Reached The Peak' Of The Pandemic

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on April 9, that the country has reached the peak of the pandemic curve as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Speaking to a near-empty Parliament, Sanchez said that Spain has reached its peak of virus spread, and the de-escalation process of the lockdown will start soon.

The Spanish leader sought approval from the Parliament to extend the state of emergency until April 26. Calling the pandemic as the biggest threat to public health since the flu of 1918, Sanchez said that the return to normalcy would be gradual. He added that the last thing the government should allow is a step backward since it could cause rebound.

“The climb has been difficult, as the descent will also be,” said the Prime Minister.

The 48-year-old leader called for seamless solidarity across Europe and said that social discipline and science will help overcome the difficult situation. Sanchez asserted that the government is working with all the energy and following the best advice of the experts. He added that they do not ask for recognition but for unity and loyalty.

Most number of cases in Europe

Spain has reported around 152,446 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in Europe, and 15,238 deaths due to infection. Spain has one of the worst mortality rates, around 10 per cent, with most of the countries averaging between 2-3 per cent. However, the Spanish Prime Minister has claimed that the strict measures imposed by the government helped drastically cut the infection rate.

According to the latest report, over 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 89,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain, and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with over 64 per cent of death toll reported from these four countries alone.

(Image Credit: AP)