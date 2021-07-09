Spanish PM's Media Address Curtailed As Russian Warplane Enters Baltic Airspace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Lithuanian President Gitnas Nauseda's joint press conference had to be discontinued briefly to allow Spanish Jet takeoff on July 8, Thursday. The Spanish jets had to scramble to counter a launch of an errant Russian airplane. The incident took place at the Šiauliai airbase where PM Sánchez was on his three-day trip to the Baltic region.

Witnessed allied solidarity in action today. The press conference w/ 🇪🇸 PM @sanchezcastejon at airbase of @NATO Baltic Air Police Mission was suddenly interrupted. 🇪🇸 fighter jets alpha scrambled after the alarm of the infringed airspace.

Thank you 🇪🇸 for our security #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/g4IlJ3Ow22 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) July 8, 2021

'Unidentified Russian planes'

According to the Spanish media, the press conference was interrupted by a scurry, which was prompted by the "infringement" of two 'unidentified Russian planes' over the Baltic sea region. Spanish jets took off to "identify two aircraft flying into the Baltic sea," an anonymous NATO official told Associated Press. As identified, the planes were two Russian Su-24 combat jets heading North-East, the official informed. However, the Spanish government is yet to provide a statement. The Russian jets did not file a flight plan and hovered without a transponder, the NATO official added.

'Regular Training Routine'

In response to the situation, the Russian Defense Ministry informed the Su-24 combat aircraft were on their regular training routines over international waters. In no way they violated the international rules of misusing airspace, the Ministry said in a statement. The combat flights, reportedly, took off from Russia's Kaliningrad region without filing a flight plan.

Šiauliai Base

The live broadcast of the press conference was being held at the Šiauliai NATO airbase when the Eurofighters received signals of Russian Su-24 combats. The jets took flight at 0855GMT after the Russian military jet had taken off from Kaliningrad base, said the spokesperson of Lithuanian Army's Joint Chief. The airbase is controlled by the Baltic air police and follows the Russian Military movement closely over the region. The base houses seven Spanish Eurofighter jets for air policing missions and included four Italian F-35 aircraft at its Estonia Amari Air Base. NATO's air policing missions in the region has been running for over 60years.

The Spanish and Lithuanian joint press conference was briefly halted to pave way for the jets to take off. Podiums and flags were removed from the runway and the media were dispersed. However, the joint press meet resumed shortly after the jets took off.

WIth inputs from AP and PTI