Spanish Prime Minister's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Spanish government on Saturday has confirmed that Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Spanish Prime Minister’s office also confirmed that both were doing fine.

The announcement comes hours after Spain announced that it has imposed a near total lockdown in order to tackle the escalating cases of Coronavirus and contain it. Spain has the second-highest number of Coronavirus infections of any European country, after Italy — overtaking the larger nations of France and Germany.

Two Spanish Ministers test positive for COVID-19

The Spanish Prime Minister told media on Friday that Spain faced ‘very difficult weeks’ ahead.

Two Minister of Sanchez’s cabinet tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday, March 12. Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero tested positive for the virus. She was quarantined along with her partner, Deputy Prime Minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.

The revelation led to rest of the Spanish Cabinet and Spanish royalty being screened for Coronavirus infections.

Spain on Lockdown

Spain has banned people from leaving their homes except to go to work, seek medical assistance, or buy food. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the restrictions on movement on Saturday following a huge spike in the number of infections in this nation of some 46 million people. Police would ensure the restrictions on people's movements are obeyed.

These are among various measures introduced as part of a 15-day state of emergency officially declared by Sanchez’s government on Saturday. By declaring a state of emergency, Sanchez's government has the power to take over healthcare and use security forces to enforce orders.

This is the second time that the Spanish government has evoked it since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. The other time was during a 2010 air traffic controllers' strike.

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus since Friday evening, raising its total to 5,753 cases. The disease has so far claimed 183 lives in Spain.

(Image Credit: AP)