Special ASEAN-India FMs' Meet Commences In Delhi; EAM Calls Union 'beacon Of Regionalism'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar gave a “warm welcome” to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Thursday as New Delhi hosted the “special” meeting and Delhi Dialogue. Kickstarting the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on June 16, EAM Jaishankar said it was “heartening” to meet the colleagues in person for the first such meeting in Delhi.

Noting that COVID-19 is still “not fully abated”, EAM said that the path of diplomacy with ASEAN “has become even more arduous” considering the “geopolitical headwinds” owing to conflict in Ukraine. Jaishankar hailed ASEAN for always standing as a “beacon of regionalism, multilateralism & globalisation”.

According to EAM Jaishankar, ASEAN, which consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, has carved out a niche for itself in the region. Jaishankar stated that ASEAN has provided a foundation for the constantly changing strategic and economic architecture in the Indo-Pacific. Separately on Twitter, EAM had noted that the discussions at Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Delhi Dialogue “will further strengthen our vibrant partnership for the prosperity, stability and development of our nations”.

‘India supports unified, strong ASEAN’, said Jaishankar

Further stressing the significance of the political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia, EAM Jaishankar said that ASEAN’s “role today is perhaps more important than ever before, given the geopolitical challenges & uncertainties that the world faces”.

“India fully supports a strong, unified & prosperous ASEAN, one whose centrality in Indo-Pacific is fully recognized,” he said.

"A better-connected India & ASEAN would be well-positioned to promote decentralized globalisation & resilient & reliable supply chains that are needed by the international community...It's imp that we identify a new set of priorities while ensuring the early realisation of our ongoing initiatives," EAM added.

India is hosting a two-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers from June 16 to 17, marking the 30th anniversary of the country's relations with the group. Beginning Thursday, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will also exchange views to boost cooperation as New Delhi ramped up efforts to increase engagement in the Indo-pacific region. This year has also been designated as the India-ASEAN friendship year.

