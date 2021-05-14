Specimen Of 78-million-year-old 'Talkative' Dinosaur Species Discovered In Mexico

Palaeontologists have discovered a new species of a dinosaur after they excavated a ‘preserved’ fossil nearly 73 million years old. The findings were made in northern Mexico, the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said on Thursday in a press release. "About 72 or 73 million years ago, a huge herbivore dinosaur died in what must have been a body of water full of sediment, so that its body was quickly covered by the earth and could be preserved through the ages,” the INAH explained. It added, that the creature’s fossil discovered is dubbed as Tlatolophus Galorum, whose tail was unearthed at Ejido Guadalupe Alamitos, General Cepeda area of the northern state of Coahuila in 2013.

[Credit: Twitter/@Tomozaurus]

In new evacuations, palaeontologists dug out 80 per cent of the dinosaur’s skull and 1.32-meter of its femur and shoulder. It is being studied by the Institution of the Ministry of Culture, and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The findings were published on Thursday in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research. According to the INAH, the vertebrae protruded from the surface were exposed to rain and erosion, and the archaeologists scrambled to rescue the skeleton. The excavation was led by Felisa Aguilar Arellano, a researcher at the INAH Coahuila Center, and Ángel Alejandro Ramírez Velasco, PhD at the UNAM Institute of Geology.

[Tlatolophus is a genus of hadrosaurid. Credit: twitter/@zerosmany_]

“Although we had lost hope of finding the top of the specimen, once we recovered the tail we continued digging under where it was located. The surprise was that we began to find bones such as the femur, the scapula and other elements ”,said Ramírez Velasco of UNAM Institute of Geology. Co-author of the academic article along with Felisa Aguilar, René Hernández Rivera, José Luis Gudiño Maussán, Marisol Lara Rodríguez and Jesús Alvarado Ortega, said that one very elongated and drop-shaped one appeared among these bones.

[Credit: Twitter/@KingRexy328]

Scientists identified 34 bone fragments

"At the time, I said that it was part of the pelvis, but another of the project participants, José López Espinoza, commented that it was the animal's head,” Velasco said. He explained that the scientists analyzed at least 34 bone fragments, the crest of the dinosaur, 1.32 meters long, as well as other parts of the skull: lower and upper jaws, palate, and even the segment known as the neurocranium. “Examination showed that the crest and nose were distinct from other hadrosaur species known in the region, such as Velafrons Coahuilensis,” he said. Meanwhile, researcher Felisa Aguilar said, “After all these findings, we were convinced that we were looking at a new genus and species of crested dinosaur.”