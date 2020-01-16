Spike Jonze's 'Beastie Boys Story' Documentary Set To Arrive In April

Apple has acquired Beastie Boys Story, a documentary feature directed Spike Jonze and penned by rap group's founding members Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, along with Jonze which is set to reportedly arrive in April. According to international media reports, the film will first open exclusively in select Imax theatres on April 3 and later will be released on Apple TV+ on April 24. The timing of the movie also comes just ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys' fourth album Ill Communication.

“Wait, what!?! I just heard that Mike & Adam made a movie about Beastie Boys with Spike Jonze. Is that for real?" - Larry

“Yes. It's kind of a live documentary film & we think you’re gonna love it.” - Us#BeastieBoysStory streams on @appletv Apr 24, select @IMAX theatres Apr 3 pic.twitter.com/kAyPFgLizF — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) January 15, 2020

READ: 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Might Premiere In 2022

According to reports, the film is billed as a live documentary experience that will be focusing on the history and legacy of the group and its intimate, personal story. The documentary will further also pull from the 2019 two-man performance of the same name, and the group's 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book. Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson and Jonze are the producers of the documentary film. Diamond, Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton serve as executive producers.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Horovitz and Diamond said that Jonze is really close friend and he only came up with the idea of the documentary movie after the book was released. Jonze further reportedly said that he owes Beastie Boys a lot and they have helped him on several occasions. He also feels privileged to get to reunite with the band and help them tell their story to the world. The documentary further hails from Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment and Endeavour Content and CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

READ: Bradley Cooper Opens Up On Joker's 11 Oscar 2020 Nominations

The Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys were an American hip hop group which was formed back in 1981. Diamond and Adam Yauch were part of a New York punk band in the 1970s and they eventually transitioned to rap after adding Horowitz. Their big hit in 1986 with their debut album Licensed to Ill was the one which helped them become rap's most successful groups, winning three Grammys as well. However, Yauch, unfortunately, died of cancer back in 2012 and the same year the group was elected into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame.

READ: Wendy Williams' Comment On Joaquin Phoenix's 'cleft Lip' Sparks Outrage

READ: Kit Harington Birthday: When The Actor Appeared On Television Apart From Game Of Thrones