Sputnik Light Could Become Universal Booster Shot Amid China's Mix & Match COVID Strategy

After China officially recommended a mix&match approach with adenoviral vector-based vaccines as boosters, Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine might become a key booster for people immunised with inactivated Chinese COVID vaccines globally. Chinese vaccines manufactured by Sinovac and Sinopharm are widely utilised, with over 4.7 billion doses distributed across the world. While China's State Council has only allowed mix-and-match boosting with domestic vaccinations, the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine might be used to boost patients who were initially vaccinated with Chinese vaccines in other countries, Sputnik reported.

According to a study conducted in Argentina, the antibody and T-cell response evoked by Sputnik Light as a booster to inactivated Sinopharm vaccine are 10 times stronger than the reaction elicited by two doses of Sinopharm. The use of Sputnik Light in conjunction with all other vaccines has shown a great safety profile with no major adverse effects, according to the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which pioneered the mix&match strategy for coronavirus immunisation. As per reports, Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries with a population of over 2.5 billion people, while Sputnik V has been given approval in 71 countries with a population of over 4 billion people.

Sputnik Light vaccine is first component of Sputnik V vaccine

The Sputnik V vaccine is said to produce a greater and longer-lasting immune response against COVID, including the Omicron strain, than many other vaccines, and the Sputnik Light booster adds to that effect. Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the main Sputnik V vaccine and is based on human adenovirus serotype 26. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which was founded in 2011 as the country's sovereign wealth fund to make equity co-investments, was the key investor in the development of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.

India approves emergency use of Sputnik Light vaccine

Earlier this month, India also authorised the use of the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19. Russian Direct Investment Fund head, Kirill Dimitriev termed the move by the Indian government as a big step forward in bilateral collaboration between New Delhi and Moscow in the fight against the pandemic. India joined the ranks of 30 other countries after the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the single-dose Russia-made vaccine for restricted use. According to reports, the RDIF has reached an agreement with seven Indian pharmaceutical firms to produce 1 billion Sputnik Light dosages for export and use in India.

