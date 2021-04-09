Sputnik V A Success; Major Manufacturing In India: Russia's RT To Republic

Roman Kosarev, the Presenter and correspondent on Russia Today (RT) TV channel in an interview with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy declared the development of Sputnik V a “success”. As reports emerged that Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V having an efficacy of 91.6% might soon be provided with emergency use authorisation in India, Kosarev cited a poll made by YouGov in Great Britain and said Sputnik V is “the most recognisable vaccine in the world at the moment.” He also noted that taking into account the production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine in India, the total overseas production of Sputnik V now amounts to 1.1 billion with major chunk being produced in India.

Kosarev said, “Regarding Sputnik V, yes it has been a success. Actually, there was a poll made by YouGov in Great Britain in Great Britain and according to the results of the poll, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is the most recognisable vaccine in the world at the moment. In regards to the production, in India that you’ve just mentioned and all the deals that were made with Indian biotech companies, the total number of doses that will be produced overseas now amounts to 1.1 billion doses.”

“Of course, a major part of that will be produced in India. In terms of success, Sputnik V is one of Russia’s three vaccines that show efficacy above 90% and mind you, according to the producer of the Sputnik V vaccine, the efficacy in the severe cases amounts to at least 100%. Russia Sputnik V vaccine is now in the top three, according to efficacy numbers in the entire world,” he added.

Sputnik V approved in 59 countries, including China

While answering Narayanaswamy’s question about Russia cooperating globally with the inoculations of Sputnik V, Kosarev said that the Russia-made vaccine has already been approved by 59 countries including China and at least ten nations are in talks with Moscow to produce the jabs. He noted that India is “one of the most successful negotiators in that regard.” The RT correspondent also said that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible to bring these vaccines to the rest of the world, have already announced that the authorities are in talks with even more countries.

Further in the conversation, Kosarev also noted that India would be “one of the major producers” of the Sputnik V vaccine outside of Russia and again mentioned the 1.1 billion doses of the jabs being developed abroad with at least 700 million of those doses will be manufactured in India. For India, he said, “It has the resources, it has the manpower, it has the technology, to do all that” before adding that at least six companies have penned a deal.