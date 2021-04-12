Sputnik V: All You Need To Know About Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Now Approved In India

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine which has shown 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% efficacy against severe and moderate disease, has now been approved for use in India. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved in the nation and was followed by the publication of a large scale study published paper in The Lancet. Here’s all about Sputnik V:

How was it developed?

Similar to India-made Covishield, which is AstraZeneca-Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V is also based on a modified version of a common cold virus. As per The Guardian report, Russia’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus is tailored in a way to carry genetic instructions for making the coronavirus spike protein and ‘triggers and immune response’ for protection against COVID-19.

The Russian government approved the vaccine in August 2020 and the jab has been tested few dozen people. Since it was the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval, initially several critics posed questions about the ‘absence of transparency’. However, a study was published in The Lancet that involved over 20,000 adults and over 2,100 people above the age of 60. Sputnik V is a two-dose adenoviral vector vaccine using two different adenoviruses for each dose. Both doses have to be administered 21 days apart.

Professor Ian Jones, from Reading University in the study, has written, “The outcome reported here is clear and the scientific principle of vaccination is demonstrated, which means another vaccine can now join the fight to reduce the incidence of Covid-19.”

What are the advantages of adenoviruses vaccine?

As per CNN report, scientists have said that one of the most notable advantages of adenovirus vaccines is that they do not require to be stored and transported in extremely cold temperatures. According to Russian Direct Investment Fund that funded the vaccine production and is also responsible for selling the jabs to other nations, Sputnik V only needs to be refrigerated. The dry form of Sputnik V can be stored at 2-8 degrees celsius. Till February 2021, Sputnik V had been administered to more than 2 million people worldwide.

Are there any side effects?

As per the detailed study that concluded Sputnik V having nearly 92% efficacy, serious adverse events were rare and none was considered to be associated with the vaccination. Reportedly, the majority of side effects that were reported were mild including pain at the injection site, flu-like symptoms and low energy level. Dr. Inna V Dolzhikova, the co-lead author of the study, said the analysis suggested Sputnik V had "high efficacy, immunogenicity, and a good tolerability profile in participants aged 18 years or older."

How many nations have approved Sputnik V?

Roman Kosarev, the Presenter and correspondent on Russia Today (RT) TV channel in an interview with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy declared the development of Sputnik V a “success”. Kosarev said that the Russia-made vaccine has already been approved by 59 countries including China and at least ten nations are in talks with Moscow to produce the jabs. Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia among others have already given a nod to Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

What is the price of Sputnik V?

Russian Direct Investment Fund has said that the cost of single dose of Sputnik V lies less than $10. RDIF had also said last year that it will be two or more times cheaper than mRNA based vaccines for COVID-19 with similar efficacy levels.

It said in a statement, “the current agreements between RDIF and leading foreign pharmaceutical companies allow the Sputnik V vaccine to be produced abroad for 500 million people per year, starting from 2021. RDIF is currently considering additional applications from a number of countries and companies to further increase production capacity.”

