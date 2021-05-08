Sputnik V Cites Tests In Hungary To Prove Reliability; Denies Claims By Slovak Drug Agency

In a recent development, the makers of world’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine- SPUTNIK V, on May 7 informed that said vaccine proved reliable after undergoing trials in Hungary as the Health Ministry of The Slovak Republic has granted approval of the same.

The makers of Russia's SPUTNIK V COVID-19 vaccine clarified this approval by Slovakia’s drug watchdog- State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) succeeded their previous dissent for the drug. Apparently, Slovak regulator- SUKL, in March, claimed SPUTNIK V they had received was not “the same vaccine reviewed in the Lancet”. As a result, Russia took back 600 of the 200,000 vaccine doses that were delivered to Slovakia in March in order to carry out its own checks. Subsequently, the batch was sent to a certified lab in Hungary because according to SPUTNIK V Russian developers- Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the laboratory that SUKL had used for incorrect testing was not European Union (EU)- certified to perform such a test.

SPUTNIK V makers also apprised of tests run by Hungary’s National Public Health Center in the EU- certified laboratory which confirms that SPUTNIK V batch which was sent to Slovakia meets all safety and other requirements, therefore, debunking earlier statements to the contrary by Slovakia stands corrected. They have blamed the national drug agency of Slovakia to have stirred misleading information owing to their false claims over SPUTNIK V incompetency.

According to the Russian vaccine makers, the Slovak Health Ministry ought to issue a public apology for spreading incorrect information about SPUTNIK V. They stated,

"Some media used incorrect and misleading comments from an uncertified Slovak laboratory in their disinformation campaign against Sputnik V. We ask all these media to inform the public that a EU-certified laboratory confirmed all of the Sputnik V specifications."

They also asked big the pharmaceutical lobby to stop disinformation campaign against other vaccines too. SPUTNIK V managers took to their official Twitter handle to establish the same.

Slovak regulator SUKL had earlier falsely claimed Sputnik V they received was not “the same vaccine reviewed in the Lancet”. As the laboratory that SUKL used for incorrect testing was not EU-certified for such testing, the batch was sent to a certified lab in Hungary. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 7, 2021

SPUTNIK V feud between the two nations

Slovakia’s former president Igor Matovic resigned in March to end a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In a new coalition government, President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger two days after the previous government resigned. It was the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move kept the same four-party coalition in power and avoided the possibility of an early election.

The crisis erupted when a secret deal involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine came to light. The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement amongst his coalition partners. Two of them, Freedom and Solidarity and For People, demanded his resignation in order for the coalition which held a comfortable parliamentary majority to survive.

The crisis paralyzed the government in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries. The nation of 5.4 million has registered 11,920 deaths.