Sputnik V Maker Claims Vaccine Induces Robust Neutralizing Antibody Response To Omicron

In a major breakthrough, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute has announced that its Sputnik V vaccine is proven to provide ‘strong defence’ against the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID. According to the vaccine developer, Sputnik V jabs demonstrate high Virus Neutralising Activity (VNA) against the B.1.1.529 strain and protect users against ‘severe disease and hospitalisation’. The vector-based vaccine is jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Sputnik V elicits strong and long-lasting T-cell response, and as 80% of epitopes in the spike protein are not affected by the mutations in the Omicron variant, Sputnik V is expected to provide long-lasting protection against severe disease by Omicron. Sputnik V’s long-lasting T-cell immunity contributes to 80% efficacy against Delta on months 6-8," a statement by the vaccine said.

'Sputnik Light shots strengthen the response'

The conclusion was drawn based on a preliminary laboratory study by Gamaleya Centre which was published at Medrxiv Preprint Server. According to the statement, the study was conducted using sera with a long period of vaccination (more than 6 months after vaccination) as an indicator of Sputnik V’s long-lasting protection. It further revealed that the anti-Omicron response was further strengthened by Sputnik Light booster. Notably, the study claimed that 100 per cent of the people who received the Sputnik Light as their booster shot developed neutralizing antibodies against the B.1.1.529 variant.

"Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus-neutralizing activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination. Virus neutralizing activity against Omicron 2-3 months after a Sputnik Light booster in this preliminary laboratory study is higher than VNA against the wild-type virus 6 months after Sputnik V vaccination. Based on these data the expected efficacy of Sputnik V with Sputnik Light booster against Omicron infection could be more than 80%, as Sputnik V showed efficacy of more than 80% against wild-type virus 6 month after vaccination,' the statement read.