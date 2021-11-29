Sputnik V Projected As A Solution To Europe's COVID-19 Woes Instead Of Pfizer

Amid the resurgence of COVID cases in Europe, a new discovery has come to light that claims that Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is significantly higher than the Pfizer vaccine after 6-8 months of the second dose. Data from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino shows the efficacy of Sputnik V against infection at 80% 6-8 months after vaccination. This states that adenoviral vaccines such as Sputnik V provide longer immunity against the virus than mRNA ones, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Meanwhile, the data showed that the efficacy rate of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is 90% effective against the COVID-19 virus for all the variants including hyper contagious Delta, had a declining efficacy. Within a month, the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy rate stood at 88%, and after receiving both doses, the efficacy went down to 47% after six months. On the other hand, Sputnik’s efficacy data from 18,600 fully vaccinated people found efficacy was at 80% after six to eight months of receiving a second jab. In San Marino, more than 70% of the population has received Sputnik V. The infection rate per 1000 people was only 0.75% during the entire vaccination procedure in the country from February to November 2021.

Argentina is case in point: successful use of a vaccine portfolio, with Sputnik V playing the key role, allowed to drive COVID-19 cases 35 times in only four months: pic.twitter.com/uiezTunpPv — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 29, 2021

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev proposed the administration of vaccine combinations as an effective way to prevent COVID-19, including a combination of one-shot vaccine, Sputnik Light, and mRNA vaccines. As per a report published by Sputnik V, it shows that use of Sputnik and other vaccines has shown a remarkable decline in COVID cases over the last four months. In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, Russia has decided to lift its ban on international flights from December 1, allowing passengers from Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mongolia, and Costa Rica.

Sputnik vaccine shows better efficacy than mRNA vaccines.

Last month, the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine recorded 97.2% efficiency against COIVID, as per data shared by Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The COVID case surge, on the other hand, "demonstrates that Pfizer's monopoly fails to protect the EU and others with >80% vaccination rates due to Pfizer's efficacy waning to 30% in just 6 months," according to a report by Sputnik. Notably, the number of new COVID infections reported in Russia continues to decline, but fresh infection cases in the rest of Europe are on the rise.

Image: PTI/Representative Image