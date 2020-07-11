Srebrenica Massacre: Pictures Of Barbaric Bosnian Genocide Depict 'scenes From Hell'

25 years ago on this day, Srebrenica’s eastern Bosnian town witnessed barbaric slaughter of men and boys. As many as 8,000 men, mostly Muslim, were chased by Serb troops and killed in 1995. The slaughter, in what is considered the worst carnage of civilians in Europe since World War II, has been confirmed as an act of genocide.

Almost every year since then, more bodies are found and reburied. At least eight newly identified victims of the massacre will be buried in the Potocari memorial cemetery located just outside Srebrenica. Here’s a look at the horrors of Bosnian Genocide as wounds remains fresh even after 25 years:

'Scenes from hell'

A woman and her mother, refugees from Srebrenica, cry worried about the fate of the rest of their family, after reaching a U.N. base near Tuzla, Bosnia, July 13, 1995.

Evacuees from the besieged Muslim enclave of Srebrenica, packed on a truck en route to Tuzla, pass through Tojsici, March 29, 1993.

More than 2,000 refugees from the besieged Muslim enclave of Srebrenica arrive on a United Nations convoy, in Tuzla, March 29, 1993.

Evacuees form the besieged Bosnian town of Srebrenica jump off a U.N. truck after arriving in Tuzla, after a tense journey across the most contested battle lines in Bosnia, March 20, 1993.

A wounded child form the besieged Bosnian town of Srebrenica is carried off a U.N. truck upon arriving in Tuzla, Bosnia, after a tense journey across the most contested battle lines in Bosnia, March 20, 1993.

A woman and her mother, refugees from Srebrenica, cry worried about the fate of the rest of their family, after reaching a U.N. base near Tuzla, Bosnia, July 13, 1995.

Refugees from Srebrenica who had spent the night in the open air, gather outside the U.N. base at Tuzla airport, July 14, 1995.

(Inputs/Images from AP)

