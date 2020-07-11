Srebrenica Massacre: As Survivors Mark 25 Years, Bodies Still Being Identified And Buried

As survivors of Bosnian genocide mark 25 years of Srebrenica massacre, bodies of the victims are still being identified and buried. While the genocide happened more than two decades back, the wounds remain fresh as families of newly identified victims lay them to rest on July 11. Body parts are still being found in mass graves and are being put together and identified through DNA analysis. Close to 7,000 of those killed have already been found and identified.

Almost every year since then, more bodies are found and reburied. At least nine newly identified victims of the massacre will be buried in the Potocari memorial cemetery located just outside Srebrenica. Many new victims are identified and buried as thousands of visitors from various countries attend the funeral and commemoration service.

Srebrenica massacre: 9 victims to be burried

“They found just a few of his bones, but my mother and I decided to bury him this year so we will know where his grave is, where to go to say a prayer, to find some peace,” said his son Bahrudin, who himself survived the massacre by fleeing through the woods.

Only a relatively small number of survivors will be allowed at the cemetery this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Spain's Pedro Sanchez, Britain’s Prince Charles, will address the commemoration ceremony via prerecorded video messages.

25 years of Srebrenica massacre

25 years ago on this day, Srebrenica’s eastern Bosnian town witnessed barbaric slaughter of men and boys. As many as 8,000 men, mostly Muslim, were chased by Serb troops and killed. The slaughter, in what is considered the worst carnage of civilians in Europe since World War II, has been confirmed as an act of genocide. Two years later, when Bosnian Serb forces broke through, about 15,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys fled into the woods. Twice as many terrified residents rushed to the U.N. compound in the hope that Dutch U.N. peacekeepers would protect them.

