Sri Lanka: 18 New Cabinet Ministers Take Oath In Presence Of President; Full List Here

A new Sri Lankan cabinet was sworn in on Thursday in the presence of newly-appointed Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Following the ceremony, ministers will assume office on critical portfolios including health, trade, and tourism amidst the worst-in-a-decade financial meltdown in Sri Lanka.

The oath-taking of the cabinet comes after Wickremesinghe appointed Senior Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (MP) Dinesh Gunawardena as the new Prime Minister of the crisis-hit island. It is to mention that Ali Sabry, PC who was the Justice Minister and Finance Minister under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s administration, has been given the charge of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Earlier, this ministerial portfolio was under the purview of Prof. G.L. Peiris. Moreover, freshly appointed Prime Minister Gunawardane was appointed as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

List of 18 cabinet members who were sworn in:

1. PM Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government

2. Douglas Devananda – Minister of Fisheries

3. Susil Premajayantha – Minister of Education

4. Bandula Gunawardena – Minister of Transport, Highways & Mass Media

5. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health & Water Supply

6. Mahinda Amaraweera – Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife

7. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms

8. Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism & Lands

9. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Industries & Plantation Industries

10. Prasanna Ranatunga – Minister of Urban Development

11. Ali Sabry, PC – Minister of Foreign Affairs

12. Vidura Wickramanayake – Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs & Cultural Affairs

13. Kanchana Wijesekara – Minister of Power & Energy

14. Ahamed Nazeer – Minister of Environment

15. Roshan Ranasinghe – Minister of Sports, Youth & Irrigation

16. Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment

17. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security

18. Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce & Food Security

The swearing-in ceremony also comes days after Wickremesinghe was appointed new President by a landslide majority in the secret ballot held in the Lankan Parliament. He assumed office to lead the crisis-hit island on Thursday. As per PTI reports, he was elected by lawmakers to provide impetus to the talks on the bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the debt-ridden nation. This is for the first time in 44 years that Sri Lanka's Parliament directly elected a president while nearly 22 million people are struggling to make ends meet amid a severe shortage of essential commodities, including food, fuel, water, and medical care, hindering daily lives, including education.

Mass protests continued on Thursday after Wickremesinghe took his office. The leader reportedly is unpopular among the anti-government demonstrators given the fact that he is a close ally of Gotabaya Rajapaksa- the absconding ex-President of Sri Lanka since July 9 and is in exile in Singapore. The six-time PM of Lanka, Wickremesinghe since earlier this week has changed his rhetoric, attempting to disassociate himself from the Rajapaksa.

Swearing-in ceremony takes place amid tight security

Colombo on Friday morning deployed armed troops and police commandoes to remove tents, and vacate roads ahead of the new Cabinet appointment. The Lankan forces blocked entry to the main protest site Galle Face protest barricaded the area amid a late-night crackdown on protestors, ANI reported. Several journalists, including a BBC reporter, were heckled by the armed guards early on Friday. At least 8 people were detained and 50 others injured in the clashes that broke out between the forces and protestors at Galle Face Green.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka condemned the deployment of forces, saying that it taints Colombo's image on the international front. "unnecessary use of brute force will not help this country and its international image," said Saliya Pieris P.C, President of BASL, as quoted by News First. The US also voiced deep concern over the detainment of 8 protestors by Sri Lankan security forces on Friday.

(Image: AP)